Gov Yusuf Backs Projects To Revive Kano’s Industrial Base – ABU VC

The Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Adamu Ahmed, has commended the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, for his commitment to initiatives capable of reviving Kano’s long-declining industrial capacity.

Ahmed gave the commendation in a letter of appreciation to the governor following his attendance at the university’s 45th Convocation Ceremony and his pledge of N50m to support the institution’s Science and Technology Incubation Park.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the governor’s support demonstrates a clear understanding of the strategic role of innovation, technology and enterprise development in driving sustainable industrial growth.

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has consistently shown a strong commitment to supporting projects and programmes with clear potential to catalyse the revival of Kano’s industrial capacities,” Ahmed said.

“His presence at our 45th Convocation Ceremony and his generous pledge towards the Science and Technology Incubation Park are deeply appreciated.”

He explained that the incubation park is being designed with a strong regional development focus, aimed at promoting innovation, technology transfer, enterprise development and industrial linkages across Northern Nigeria, with Kano as a major beneficiary.

“The park is deliberately structured to align with Kano State’s industrialisation agenda,” Ahmed noted. “When fully operational, it will serve as a strategic platform for nurturing start-ups, strengthening manufacturing value chains and repositioning Kano as a hub of industrial renewal in the North.”

The convocation ceremony also featured the laying of the foundation stone of the incubation park by the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Ahmed described the event as historic, noting that Governor Yusuf’s participation added “immense value and significance” to the occasion.

He further observed that the governor’s interaction with Okonjo-Iweala during the event reinforced his resolve to translate his vision for Kano into tangible economic outcomes.

“The engagement and shared perspectives from that meeting underscored His Excellency’s determination to move from vision to action,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Ahmed also expressed gratitude for Yusuf’s long-standing support for Ahmadu Bello University, describing him as one of the few Northern governors who continue to uphold the legacy of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

“By supporting ABU, Governor Yusuf is honouring the enduring legacy of Sir Ahmadu Bello, who founded this university in 1962 as a pillar for regional and national development,” he added.

The Science and Technology Incubation Park is being developed through a partnership between Ahmadu Bello University and AMA Medical Manufacturing Company Ltd. The partnership agreement was signed shortly before the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

The agreement was executed on behalf of ABU by Prof. Ahmed, while Prof. Abdulsalam Nasidi signed for AMA Medical Manufacturing Company as its chairman.

The founder of the company, Alhaji Abdullahi Musa Bello, alongside other senior management staff, was present at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Ahmed reaffirmed the university’s readiness to deepen collaboration with the Kano State Government in pursuit of shared economic transformation and prosperity.

“We remain fully committed to working with the Government of Kano State to translate knowledge into industry and innovation into inclusive growth,” he said.