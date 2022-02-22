FG Denies Travel Advisory On Poland, 5 Other Countries

The Nigerian government has issued a disclaimer on a viral press release claiming all intending Nigerians planning to travel to Belarus, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova should pause because their embassies had stopped issuing visa with immediate effect following a “war alert”.

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement on Tuesday termed the statement as fake and not from the agency.

Francisca K. Omayuli, the Ministry’s spokesperson, adviced Nigerians to get information from appropriate channels to avoid being deceived.

The statement reads:

“The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to a fake press release in circulation, dated 18th February, 2022, on a supposed travel advisory.

“The general public may wish to note that the document with forged Reference Number and signature did not emanate from the Ministry.

“The Ministry strongly condemns this mischievous act and urges the general public to disregard the content of the fake press release.

“Furthermore, the document in circulation, is not a true reflection of the authorised template of the Ministry.

“The Ministry’s authorised Press Statements are ALWAYS issued through official communication channels with the Media and on the following social media platforms via: • Twitter: @NigeriaMFA Instagram: @NigeriaMFA Facebook: @foreignaffairsnigeria