FG Mourns As Nigerian Ambassador Who Strengthened Nigeria-France Relations Dies From Protracted Illness

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the death of Nigerian Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro.

Advertisement

The ministry said in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mrs Francisca K. Omayuli, that the diplomat died on Friday, 11th August, 2023 in Paris, France, after a protracted illness.

He was said to have contributed immensely to strengthening Nigeria’s relations with France.

“Until his death, Ambassador Kayode Laro was Nigeria’s Ambassador to France with concurrent accreditation to Monaco,” the ministry stated, adding it was deeply saddened by the loss of the former staff who served well for 35 years.

The statement further reads: “The Late Ambassador Laro was a career diplomat, whose years in the Nigerian Foreign Service spanned 35 years, from December 1983 – December 2018.

“His appointment as Nigeria’s Ambassador to France in 2021, after his retirement from

service, was in recognition of his immense contributions to Nigeria’s Foreign Service.

Advertisement

“In the course of his career, late Ambassador Laro served the country in various capacities both at home and abroad, including being a Consul General at the Nigerian Consulate

General in Atlanta, United States.

“He distinguished himself in multilateral diplomacy when he served in Nigeria’s Permanent Missions to the United Nations in New York and Geneva.

“He also served as the Director in the Office of the Minister of Foreign

Affairs.”

“Ambassador Laro was an astute, seasoned and quintessential diplomat, whose contributions to the Nigerian Foreign Service

will always be remembered and appreciated.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria mourns his passing and extends its sympathy and condolences to the family he left

behind, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.”