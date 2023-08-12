Tinubu Warned Against Spearheading ECOWAS’ Military Options In Niger

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria should be careful not to champion a possible war in Niger Republic as a result of the ouster of the country’s democratically elected president, Mr Mohamed Bazoum.

Dr Ambrose Igboke, chairman, Enugu State Chapter of Public Affairs Analyst of Nigeria, stated this while fielding questions from newsmen over the weekend.

According to him, the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, should spearhead the resolutions of the regional body, and not Nigeria. He warned President Bola Tinubu about the consequences of posturing as if ‘Nigeria is having a face-off with Niger’.

He said, “President Tinubu’s actions on Niger posture Nigeria as fighting a war with Niger. This is a wrong approach. Our president needs a thoroughbred diplomat as advisers on international affairs.

“ECOWAS must play its role. The constituent countries, having decided to use a military force in Niger, must constitute the proper funding, personnel and logistics. Nigeria should not shoulder such responsibilities alone.”

He pointed out that foriegn countries had been masterminding coups in Africa for their economic and political gains, and called on African countries to be vigilant.

Igboke said, “Foreign powers have continually used coups to distabilize legitimate governments in Africa and this must stop. No nation that is ruled by the military is advanced. All economically stable nations have gone beyond this teething political scenario.

“Africa must send a strong warning, that coup plotting and military rule will not be part of modern African political architecture.”

Recall that ECOWAS, at its meeting in Abuja on Thursday, said it would adopt all measures to effect the reinstatement of Mr Bazoum to power.

President Tinubu, who is ECOWAS chair, said after the meeting that, “No option is taken off the table, including the use of force as a last resort. We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting Niger in the journey towards peaceful democratic stability.

“I hope that through our collective effort, we can bring about a peaceful resolution as a roadmap to restoring stability and democracy in Niger. All is not lost yet.”

Mr Bazoum was overthrown on July 26 by members of his presidential guards.