FG Panel Indicts Correctional Officers Over Corruption, Rights Violations

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The Federal Government has vowed to sanction correctional officers indicted for corruption, abuse of power, and human rights violations by an investigative panel.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ engagement in Abuja during the presentation of the panel’s report on alleged misconduct in the Nigerian Correctional Service.

He said officials found culpable would face disciplinary and legal action in line with existing laws. He also reiterated a zero-tolerance stance on corruption and abuse.

“Let me reiterate the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, abuse of power and any form of human rights violations within our correctional facilities. Officers found culpable will face appropriate disciplinary and legal consequences in line with existing laws and regulations,” said the minister.

He stressed that correctional facilities must not serve as centres of torture, but as institutions focused on rehabilitation and reintegration.

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“Our custodial facilities are not meant to be places of torture and suffering but institutions of correction, rehabilitation and reintegration. Every individual in custody, regardless of their offence, retains their fundamental dignity and rights as human beings,” the minister stated.

The minister noted that the panel was constituted in response to “serious allegations of misconduct and violations,” ranging from corruption and abuse of authority to torture and degrading treatment of inmates.

According to him, the investigation represents a critical step toward restoring transparency and institutional integrity within the correctional system.

“Their work represents a significant step towards strengthening transparency, accountability and institutional integrity,” he said, while commending the panel members for their diligence.

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He added that the stakeholder engagement was not merely ceremonial but aimed at fostering “collective reflection and constructive dialogue” to guide practical and impactful reforms.

The Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, described the exercise as a moment of institutional accountability rather than condemnation.

“The establishment of this panel was not an act of condemnation. It was an act of accountability, and accountability… is the foundation upon which trust between an institution and the society it serves must be built,” he said.

Nwakuche acknowledged shortcomings within the system but emphasised the need for honest reflection and decisive action.

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“Today’s engagement is not a ceremony. It is a reckoning, and a constructive one. We have not come here to trade in defensiveness or denial. We have come to listen, to understand, to reflect, and to commit,” he stated.

He further stressed that while misconduct must be addressed, the integrity of dedicated officers should not be overshadowed.

“The majority of our officers serve with professionalism, dedication, and quiet sacrifice… The misdeeds of some must not be permitted to eclipse the honour of the many,” he said.

Both the minister and the correctional chief stressed that the next phase would focus on implementing a comprehensive reform agenda, including improved welfare for officers, enhanced training, and alignment with international best practices.

Tunji-Ojo underscored that reform efforts would go beyond punitive measures.

“Reform is not solely about sanctions. It is also about strengthening institutions, improving operational standards, enhancing training and welfare for correctional officers. The ultimate goal is to build a correctional system that promotes justice, restores hope, and supports rehabilitation,” he said

However, Nwakuche called for a results-driven approach.

“What we take away from this engagement must be more than a record of deliberations. It must be the foundation of a reform agenda, specific, time-bound, and measurable,” he said.

The minister urged stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to shaping reforms that will redefine the nation’s correctional system.

“Together, we can build a correctional system that reflects the values of fairness, accountability, human dignity and respect for the rule of law,” he said.