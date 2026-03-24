Wike Seeks Expanded Japan Cooperation On Infrastructure, Education

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The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening its long-standing partnership with Japan, as both countries intensify collaboration on infrastructure, education, and review of the Abuja Master Plan.

Speaking during an engagement with Japanese officials and development partners in Abuja on Tuesday, Wike commended Japan’s sustained support across critical sectors, describing the relationship as pivotal to the capital city’s growth and Nigeria’s broader development agenda.

Wike said, “On behalf of the FCT Administration, I appreciate the relationship between Nigeria and Japan. You have contributed immensely to education, literacy, nutrition, and health. I want to sincerely commend you for having confidence in the government of Nigeria, particularly the Federal Capital Territory.”

Wike stressed the importance of updating the Abuja Master plan to guide future urban expansion and infrastructure development.

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“You know the design was done by Japan, and now there is a need to look at it again to carry out other structural developments. We will continue to cooperate with you to ensure this is actualized. It is very key for us,” the minister said.

The minister also acknowledged Japan’s role in capacity building, particularly through training programmes for FCT personnel and educators in Tokyo.

“We have programmes where our teachers go to Japan to see their level of training, which is key in the education sector,” he noted, while welcoming further invitations for collaboration and study tours.

In his remarks, the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Suzuki Hideo, praised Wike’s leadership and reiterated Japan’s commitment to Abuja’s sustainable development.

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“I would like to express my respect for your leadership and dedication to the development of Abuja as the capital of Nigeria,” he said.

Suzuki emphasised that Abuja’s growth as a political and administrative hub is central to Nigeria’s national progress, noting that Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has been actively supporting projects spanning infrastructure, healthcare, and economic development.

He said, “The development of Abuja is of vital importance to the nation as a whole. The government of Japan intends to continue cooperating in the sustainable development of Abuja while maintaining close communication.”

He also highlighted upcoming initiatives, including a plastics value chain project in collaboration with international partners and a scheduled handover ceremony for a pilot waste collection facility.

While providing a detailed overview of ongoing interventions, the Chief Representative of JICA in Nigeria, Mr. Ishigame Keiji, outlined the agency’s extensive footprint in the FCT, covering water, waste management, power, health, agriculture, and education.

Ishigame said, “So far, JICA has delivered tangible results across many sectors. We are already supporting the Abuja Master Plan update and are ready to move quickly into priority infrastructure development with visible and rapid results.”

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He revealed that JICA is currently implementing large-scale infrastructure projects in Nigeria, including a $238 million power transmission project, which underscores the agency’s capacity to deliver transformative initiatives.

Among key interventions highlighted:

1. A $9 million solar-powered water treatment project generating about 1,500 megawatt hours annually and saving approximately ₦31 million in electricity costs each year.

2. A $12 million electricity supply improvement project aimed at reducing transmission losses.

3. An $11 million health sector project supporting advanced disease detection and laboratory systems in Abuja.

4. Ongoing programmes in agriculture boosting smallholder farmers’ incomes and improving food systems.

5. Education initiatives introducing digital learning tools and providing mathematics textbooks in public schools.

JICA also unveiled plans to upgrade the Abuja Master Plan to align with the city’s projected growth up to 2050. The revised framework will focus on economic development, job creation, climate resilience, and inclusive urban planning.

“Our goal is to upgrade the original 1979 Master Plan to meet the needs of Abuja up to the year 2050. We aim to drive economic development, integrate private sector participation, and ensure sustainability through climate resilience and social inclusion,” Ishigame explained.

He added that 2026 would be a critical year for foundational work, including comprehensive reviews and strategy development, while implementation and capacity-building phases are expected to intensify from 2027.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to sustained collaboration, with Japan extending an invitation to Wike to visit the country as part of efforts to deepen engagement on the Abuja Master Plan and other strategic projects.

Wike, in response, assured of the FCT Administration’s readiness to provide an enabling environment for continued partnership.

“We are working hard to collaborate with you,” he said adding, “Do not hesitate to call on us anytime you need assistance.”