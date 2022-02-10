Fire Guts FMBN Headquarters One Month To End Of Current Management’s Tenure

The headquarters of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria located in Abuja has been gutted by fire.

The fire, according to sources at the bank was said to have started at 11pm on Wednesday night.

The fire which the source said started from the office of the Special Adviser to the Managing Director, Ahmed Dangiwa was said to have extended to the boardroom of the bank.

A source at bank who pleaded not to be named as he was not officially permitted to speak on the matter told THE WHISTLER that the fire lasted for two hours before it was put out by 1am.

But another source told this Website that before the fire was put out, it destroyed sensitive documents in the boardroom of the MD.

The official said that as a result of the fire incident, those from the position of Senior Managers and below were asked to go home on Thursday morning until Monday when they will be informed on the new date of their resumption.

The source claimed that the fire may have been ignited by some members of the current management that are trying to cover up irregularities perpetrated at the bank.

The official told THE WHISTLER that the tenure of the current management of the bank expires by next month.

The source said, “There was a fire incident last night at the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. The fire started from the office of the SA to the MD at about 11pm. It spread to to boardroom and burnt sensitive documents there before it was put out by 1am.

“There has been claims by some people that the management may be responsible for the fire because it happened where sensitive documents are kept and their tenure expires next month.”

The official told THE WHISTLER that the fire incident is coming at a time when the bank is awaiting approval from the Ministry of Works to implement a retirement plan in a bid to stay afloat.

The source further told THE WHISTLER that based on the retirement plan, members of staff who have less that five years in active service would be asked to retire.

It was also learnt that out of the 25 Principal Managers that were due for promotion, only four will actually move to the next position of Assistant General Manager.

When contacted, the Spokesman to the Bank, Ahmed Kaoje declined to comment on the incident.

“You have to go to the venue. I’m out of Abuja. So I can’t say anything. If you go to the venue, you will meet the relevant people.

“I am not available and cannot speak on that matter,” he said and refused to comment further.

CLICK TO WATCH VIDEO