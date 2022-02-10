AstraZeneca’s Revenue Increased By 41% After Supplying 2.5 Billion Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said on Thursday that its total revenue increased by 41 percent in 2021, while core earnings per share (EPS) grew by 32 percent.

The company noted that it had delivered on the promise of broad and equitable access to its COVID-19 vaccine with 2.5 billion doses released for supply around the world.

AstraZeneca is increasing the dividend for shareholders and said it is confident in long-term growth and profitability.

For the 2022 fiscal year, the company projects total revenue to increase by a high teens percentage and core EPS to increase by a mid-to-high twenties percentage.

However, reflecting increased confidence in future growth and cash generation, the board plans to increase the annualised dividend by 0.10 dollars to 2.90 dollars.

Meanwhile, the total revenue, excluding the vaccine increased by 26 percent to 33.44 billion dollars.