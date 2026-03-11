Powerful Interests Working Against Tompolo’s War On Oil Theft – Adeyanju

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has alleged that powerful interests are working against the efforts of former Niger Delta militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, to curb crude-oil theft and environmental pollution in the Niger Delta.

Adeyanju made the claim while reacting to growing criticisms surrounding the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tompolo’s company to protect oil facilities across the region.

According to the activist, three categories of people are particularly opposed to the contract because Tompolo’s operations have significantly disrupted illegal activities linked to crude-oil theft.

“The three types of people against the Tompolo contract to prevent crude oil theft and environmental pollution in the Niger Delta are some naval officers and other oil bunkers.”

Another set of people he said are against Tompolo are “the former people given the contract who couldn’t protect the pipelines to the extent production dropped to 300,000 barrels per day; and blackmailers who want a taste of the money from Tompolo.”

He alleged that individuals benefiting from the illegal bunkering business see Tompolo’s surveillance activities as a direct threat to their interests.