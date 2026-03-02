FRSC Steps Up Crackdown On Illegal Roadside Pickups

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Road Safety Corps has sustained enforcement and public enlightenment campaigns to curb lawlessness among commercial drivers who stop indiscriminately to pick up passengers, thereby endangering the lives of pedestrians and other road users.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

Ogungbemide described arbitrary stopping by commercial drivers, particularly during weekends, as a routine traffic offence.

According to him, the offence occurs daily and offenders are regularly apprehended through ongoing patrol operations across the country.

“It is a routine offence that creates obstruction on Nigerian roads and has caused accidents. It is a daily offence that is being apprehended accordingly.”

Advertisement

The FRSC spokesman, however, noted that enforcement agencies could not arrest all offenders at once due to the widespread nature of the violation.

“It is unfortunate that we cannot arrest all the offenders entirely at the same time, but our routine patrols have been apprehending such offenders,” he said.

He explained that beyond enforcement, the corps continued to prioritise public education to discourage unsafe practices among drivers and passengers alike.

“According to him, the only thing we can do is to continue to enlighten members of the public that it is wrong and should not be encouraged, while enforcement is still ongoing.” [Recast needed: Attribution improperly embedded in quote structure.]

Ogungbemide said FRSC records showed consistent daily apprehensions of traffic offenders, reflecting sustained monitoring and enforcement actions nationwide.

Advertisement

He emphasised that creating obstruction on highways or within urban areas was prohibited under traffic regulations and would continue to attract enforcement measures.

He reaffirmed the corps’ commitment to improving road safety through continuous patrols, enforcement and public sensitisation aimed at protecting pedestrians and ensuring orderly traffic movement.