FRSC Begins ‘Operation Safe Kugbo,’ Bans Trucks During Peak Hours

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The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has begun a strategic enforcement operation code-named “Operation Safe Kugbo”, aimed at enhancing traffic flow in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The operation also aimed at reducing the incidence of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) involving articulated vehicles along the ever busy Kugbo outbound corridor in Abuja.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed said this in a statement by Acting Corps Public Education Officer (ACPEO), Mrs Felicia Kalu on Thursday in Abuja.

The Corps Marshal had recently constituted a high-level tactical team to critically assess and address the recurring incidences of RTCs along the AYA–Nyanya–Kugbo axis.

Mohammed said that the ongoing enforcement drive was a direct outcome of that intervention, reflecting the Corps’ commitment to translating strategic assessments into impactful actions.

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He said that the initiative, driven at the Sector level by the Sector Commander, Corps Commander Felix Theman, was in line with the provisions of the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR), particularly Section 223, as well as the FCT Traffic Regulations.

“It also aligns with the Corps’ 2026 Corporate Strategic Goal One, which prioritises safer road environments through proactive and preventive measures.

“The operation focuses on restricting the movement of articulated vehicles and heavy-duty trucks during peak traffic hours to mitigate congestion and associated risks.

“On Day One of the exercise, Wednesday, March 18, the Unit Commander of Nyanya, led a combined enforcement team comprising personnel from FCT command and Unit command in Nyanya.

“The team, made up of eight Officers, 22 Marshals, supported by three patrol vehicles and five motorbikes, successfully restricted a total of 89 articulated vehicles from operating during designated peak periods.

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“The operation was conducted seamlessly, with full compliance recorded from motorists and stakeholders,” he said.

The Corps Marshal commended the cooperation of drivers and transport operators, whose understanding and adherence contributed significantly to the hitch-free exercise.

He however, reiterated the FRSC’s commitment to deploying data driven and people centered strategies to safeguard lives and property on Nigerian roads.

The FRSC boss urged all road users, particularly operators of heavy duty vehicles, to continue to comply with traffic regulations.

He added that sustained enforcement under Operation Safe Kugbo would remain a critical component of efforts to ensure safer and more efficient movement within the FCT.