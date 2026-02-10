Fubara Vows To Fulfil Wike’s Vision

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to completing the over 50-kilometre Port Harcourt Ring Road project by October this year, describing the project as both a strategic infrastructure investment and a personal pledge to fulfil the vision of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

The Governor gave the assurance after an on-the-spot inspection of the massive road project, which cuts across at least five local government areas of the state and is designed to significantly ease traffic congestion within Port Harcourt metropolis and its adjoining communities.

Speaking during the inspection, Governor Fubara said the contractor handling the project, Julius Berger Nigeria Limited, had once again reassured the state government of its readiness to meet the delivery timeline, provided that funding continues without interruption.

According to him, despite prevailing political and economic challenges in the state, his administration remains resolute in ensuring steady financial support to keep work progressing smoothly.

“If you could remember, the project was supposed to be for about thirty-six months, and we feel we are already close to that period. We needed to confirm the level of progress the company has made,” Fubara said.

Advertisement

“In the course of our discussion, they are still assuring us that by October they will deliver the project. I strongly believe this promise I make to my people will be delivered. What they need is funding, and from my own end is the push.”

The Governor described the Port Harcourt Ring Road as a critical component of Rivers State’s long-term urban and economic development strategy, stressing that its importance goes beyond road construction to shaping the future growth of the state.

Fubara noted that the project was conceived by his predecessor, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, whom he fondly referred to as “My Oga,” and said completing the project remains a central part of honouring that vision.

“This project is very important considering the person who conceived it. He had a very big vision. He believed that if I achieve this project at record time, people will be happy with me,” the Governor stated.

“Notwithstanding whatever is happening, it is also my wish and my struggle to ensure that that wish comes through. You can understand the importance of this project to us and to everyone who means well for our dear state.”

Advertisement

Governor Fubara recalled that Wike had often expressed the belief that the completion of the Port Harcourt Ring Road would earn lasting appreciation from Rivers people, adding that his administration is determined to deliver that legacy for the benefit of both present and future generations.

The Port Harcourt Ring Road project was officially flagged off at the beginning of the Fubara administration, with an initial completion timeline of 36 months. When completed, the road is expected to function as a major bypass around the state capital, reducing pressure on inner-city roads, improving connectivity to industrial and residential areas, and boosting economic activities across the state.

Residents and road users have expressed optimism that the completion of the project will mark a turning point in traffic management and urban mobility in Port Harcourt, one of Nigeria’s busiest oil and commercial hubs.

With the October deadline now firmly reiterated, attention will remain on funding consistency and construction pace as the Fubara administration seeks to deliver one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in Rivers State’s recent history.