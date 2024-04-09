Geometric Power Reaches Full Capacity After Synchronization

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Geometric Power Limited in Aba, Abia State, has achieved a significant milestone. Between April 3rd and 7th, 2024, it successfully synchronized the three gas turbines with the national grid. This process allows the company to operate at full capacity, significantly improving electricity supply for customers within the Aba ring-fence.

An official from Geometric Power, Amara, explained the importance of synchronization. “Synchronization is crucial,” she said. “It allows our plant to utilize the turbines’ full capacity, which wouldn’t be possible without alignment with the national grid.”

Amara further explained the technical aspect: “Synchronization ensures the generator operates at the correct frequency before connecting to the grid. This process, also called paralleling, integrates the gas turbine with the bulk electricity system.”

Geometric Power acknowledges that the synchronization process may have caused temporary service disruptions between April 3rd and 7th. They apologize for any inconvenience and assure customers of a swift return to stable power supply.

The 181-megawatt Geometric Power plant was inaugurated in February 2024 by Vice President Kashim Shettima. Aba Power Limited Electric (APLE) is set to distribute power from the plant to nine Abia State Local Government Areas: Aba North, Aba South, Osisioma, Ukwa West, Isialangwa North, Isialangwa South, Obingwa, Ugwunagbo, and Ukwa East.