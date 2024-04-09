Idumota Fire Caused By Refueling Of Generator – Lagos Govt

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has attributed the cause of Tuesday’s fire outbreak at Idumota Market in Lagos Island area of the state to refuelling of a generator and storage of fuel in kegs at the penthouse of a three-building complex housing a printing shop with chemical contents.

The fire outbreak which started at 10:37am, affected 14 buildings; two of the structures completely collapsed, while two partially collapsed.

This was disclosed by the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye.

She said that enumeration of shops and goods lost is ongoing, adding that preventive measures would be enforced.

“Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has successfully contained a major fire incident affecting 14 buildings, with two structures fully collapsed and two partially collapsed. The cause was traced to refuelling a generator among others, with fuel storage in kegs at the penthouse of a three-building complex housing a printing shop with chemical contents,” Adeseye said in a statement.

“Swift firefighting operations by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service which has now moved to damping down strategy, mitigating all threats and ensuring public safety. Enumeration of shops and goods lost are ongoing, and preventive measures will be enforced.

“All the state’s emergency responders including that of the national and private partners are collaborating at the scene.

“The public is urged to handle combustible materials with caution to prevent future incidents.”

Government Orders Closure Of Market, Others

Meanwhile, the government has ordered the suspension of commercial activities within the market and its environs.

The Special Adviser to the state Governor on Central Business Distress (CBD), Mrs. Bola Olumegbon Lawal, made the announcement when she led a delegation on a spot assessment of situation to the scene of the fire incident.

Other markets ordered to be shut include Dosumu, Nnamdi Azikwe, Moshalashi, Woro Pedro, Obanikoro Streets, Ago Tawa, Idumagbo Avenue, Idumagbo , Ido – Oluwo and Oju Olobun Streets.

Reacting, the state’s 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has expressed concerns on the spate of fire incidents in the state.

He said that there is an urgent need for the state government to adopt and enforce health and safety standards across major markets.

“I’m deeply saddened by the loss and trauma caused by the fire outbreak in Idumota, Lagos Island. I commiserate with the affected families and will stand with them through this painful and difficult period,” Rhodes-Vivour said in a statement posted on his verified X handle.

“I sincerely appreciate our committed and courageous firefighters who constantly show up without complain. Well done, we’re proud of you, and God bless you.

“Lastly, the spate of fire outbreaks in Lagos, especially in market places, is deeply troubling. There is an urgent need to adopt and enforce health and safety standards across major markets. These safety standards, if well implemented, will significantly reduce major fire accidents.”

On Monday, a three-storey building was gutted by fire in the Apongbon area of the state. The Monday’s incident happened less than four days that fire outbreak was averted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja and about two weeks after Globus Supermarket, located at Apple Junction in the FESTAC area of the state, was gutted by fire.



