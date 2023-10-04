BREAKING: ‘Give Him Water And Sugar’ — Akpabio Shouts As Kaduna Ministerial Nominee Collapses During Senate Screening
Abbas Balarabe, a ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, has collapsed during his screening by the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday.
Balarabe, who was nominated by President Bola Tinubu to replace former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, collapsed shortly after introducing himself to the senators.
Balarabe had served as Secretary to the Kaduna State Government during El-Rufai’s tenure.
More details to follow…