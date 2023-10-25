Group Storms INEC Office, Demands Transparent Elections In Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi

286 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), on Wednesday stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja to demand peaceful, free, and fair elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states.

HURIWA, in a letter addressed to INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, and read out to journalists on Tuesday, urged INEC to uphold the highest standards of transparency and accountability and to ensure that the collations and announcement of election results are conducted transparently and verifiably.

The group also raised concerns about the alleged familial relationship between the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo State and a Deputy National Chairman of the APC.

It urged INEC to investigate the allegations thoroughly and, if substantiated, to consider the withdrawal of the current Resident Electoral Commissioner to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

HURIWA stressed that preserving the credibility of the electoral system is paramount, and expressed the hope that INEC’s commitment to promoting these principles will create an inclusive, transparent, and accountable electoral process that can serve as an example to the world.

“We bring to your attention the serious allegations against the current Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo State. It has come to our knowledge that she is allegedly the biological sister of Mr. Emma Eneukwu, the Deputy National Chairman, South East of the APC.

“While we acknowledge that individuals have the right to their political affiliations, the perceived familial relationship raises concerns about potential conflicts of interest and impartiality.

“Therefore, we call upon INEC to investigate these allegations thoroughly and, if substantiated, consider the withdrawal of the current Resident Electoral Commissioner to ensure the integrity of the electoral process,” HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, stated.