Head Of ISWAP, Mainok Among Terrorist Commanders Military Killed In Q1’2024

The Defence Headquarters has revealed some of the identities of terrorist commanders killed in Northern Nigeria, including the head of the Is-Al Furqan Province (ISGS and ISWAP), Abu Bilal Minuki also known as Abubakar Mainok.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba while addressing the press on Thursday said Mainok, who operated along Birnin Gwari Forest in Kaduna State and the Abuja-Kaduna Highway, was killed by troops on February 21.

Buba highlighted that one of Mainok’s gang members, popularly known as Haruna Isiya Boderi was also killed by troops alongside Kachallah Damina, another terrorist on March 24.

The military high command said Damina was killed alongside over 50 other terrorists including Kachallah Alhaji Dayi, Kachallah Idi (Namaidaro), Kachallah Kabiru (Doka), Kachallah Azarailu (Farin-Ruwa), Kachallah Balejo, Ubangida, Alhaji Baldu.

Buba said the terrorist commanders were among no fewer than 2,351 terrorists killed, and 2,308 arrested by troops in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

He said, “The armed forces are fighting a vicious enemy in the ongoing operations across the country. Nevertheless, the military is ready, prepared, equipped and focused on what to do with these terrorists and their cohorts.

“Surely, we have been collecting intelligence, hunting them and striking them where they may be hiding and hibernating. Our aim is to kill this terrorist and the infrastructure that supports them,” he said.

The Defence Headquarters credited the achievements to the synchronised airstrikes of both ground and air troops, carried out on terrorists’ enclaves.

He said, “For instance, immediately upon acquisition of vital targets, fighter jets are scrambled to carry out major bombarding raids on significant terrorist enclaves.

“Troops equally conducted ambushes, raids, fighting patrols and offensive against the terrorist. The attacks and offensive actions by troops during the period Jan – Mar 2024 resulted in 2,351 terrorists neutralised, 2,308 persons arrested and 1,241 kidnapped hostages rescued.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 2,847 weapons, and 58,492 ammunitions and denied the oil theft of an estimated sum over N20bn (N20,331,713,910.00) only.

“Breakdown for the period includes and is not limited to the following: 1,497 AK47 rifles, 33,878 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 12,698 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 948 assorted arms and 5,520 assorted ammo.

“Others are 21,573,310 litres of stolen crude oil, 2,723,430 litres of illegally refined AGO, 53,300 litres of DPK and 52,730 litres of PMS amongst other item.

“The foregoing demonstrates that ongoing operations are effective and result-oriented. Accordingly, the military is raising the bar in the prosecution of the war. Consequently, citizens will continue to witness the incremental effectiveness and efficiency of the armed forces.”