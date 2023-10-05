I Didn’t Stab Him In The Back – Atiku Denies Betraying Tinubu

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 presidential election has denied betraying President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku made this known Thursday during the press conference he held in Abuja.

This comes days after the former vice president obtained Tinubu’s school records from Chicago State University in the United States.

Atiku claimed that Tinubu forged the Chicago State University certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), during his filing for the 2023 election.

During the press conference, Atiku noted that the political relationship between him and Tinubu collapsed 16 years ago.

He said, “Yes, it is true, in 2007 we came together to form. In Lagos, at a convention, I emerged as the winner and got the ticket after I got the ticket, he sent about 5 or 6 seniors, some of whom are here. I can even name them but I don’t want to embarrass them, and they met me and said to me that Bola wanted to be my running mate.

“I said gentlemen you are all old enough and virtually all of you are Christians with the exception of only one person, what will be your reaction to having a Muslim-Muslim ticket? All of them said we totally objected to it. I said why didn’t you tell him when he was giving you the message that, look Mr Tinubu, the message you are giving us, we don’t seem to agree with you. why are you coming then?

“That was the end of a political relationship, we broke away when I supported Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. So, what is the ground for him to say that I betrayed him?

“For those of you who are old enough, will also remember that in 2003, the PDP took over all the southwestern states with the exception of Lagos.

“I stood between Obasanjo and myself and said no you can’t take over Lagos, leave it and he left it. So, who is indebted to the other, is it me or Bola Ahmed Tinubu? There are other things that I won’t go into but I vehemently deny that I stabbed him in the back.”