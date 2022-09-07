I’m Untainted, Better Candidate For Nigeria Than Atiku, Tinubu – Accord Presidential Candidate

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Accord Party presidential candidate, Christopher Imumolen, has said he is untainted and best suited to solve the problems confronting Nigeria than both the presidential candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar are the presidential candidates of the APC and PDP respectively.

He pointed out that his refusal to team up with both the APC and PDP was because of their “failures” over the years.

Speaking via a statement made available to Journalists on Wednesday by his campaign organisation, Imumolen said he joined Accord Party because of his desire to bring a new perspective to the leadership of the country.

Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate

According to him, “I decided not to join any of these so-called big political parties because I wanted a fresh perspective on governance.

“I told myself that if I wanted to be the agent of change that I really desired to be, I needed to make a clean break by dissociating myself from the system that never seems to work despite a host of very erudite fellows who have worked in it,” he said.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He explained that “It (Nigeria) is just like an organisation which keeps having the same problem again and again for say, 30 years. When you now notice that different solutions proffered by those who are supposed to know is not working, the best thing to do will be to bring from outside the confines of that company someone who has not been tainted by the malaise that never seems to make things work in that organisation.”

He declared thus: “I am that someone fresh from the outside who is untainted by the system, with no affiliations or any vested interests who will look at the country’s problems from a fresh prism and be better placed to solve them,” he said.