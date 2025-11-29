Immigration Reinforces Kebbi Border After Killing Of Officers

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nanna Nandap, has condemned the violent attack on the Bakin Ruwa Checkpoint under the Tuga Border Patrol Formation in Kebbi State.

He described the attack as “cowardly” and ordered reinforcement at the border.

The attack by yet-to-be-identified armed men occurred late Thursday.

According to the NIS, the ambush led to the death of three NIS operatives on active.

Several operational assets and facilities at the location were also destroyed during the assault.

In a statement issued on Saturday, November 29, 2025, by its Public Relations Officer, ACI AS Akinlabi, the NIS extended condolences to the families, colleagues, and loved ones of the fallen officers.

The Service described the personnel as gallant officers who paid the ultimate price in the course of securing the nation.

“The NIS honors their selfless sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s borders,” the statement read, stressing that their loss underlines the dangers faced daily by frontline security operatives stationed across the country’s vast and often volatile border communities.

Reacting to the incident, CGI Nandap has ordered an immediate tactical response aimed at restoring full security control of the affected area and preventing further attacks.

The measures include the deployment of reinforcements to the Tuga Border Patrol Formation, intensified joint operations with the military and other security agencies, and strengthened intelligence-gathering activities along the entire Tuga axis. Heightened patrols have also been activated to reestablish dominance across border routes and deter any emerging threats.

The Comptroller General reaffirmed that the Service remains unwavering in its mandate to secure Nigeria’s borders despite attempts by criminal elements to intimidate operatives or disrupt national security structures. She urged members of the public, especially border communities, to remain calm and cooperate fully with security agencies as they work to stabilize the region.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service will not be deterred by acts of criminality. Our resolve to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity is stronger than ever,” the statement added.

It further reassured citizens that ongoing operations are focused on not only apprehending the perpetrators of the attack but also fortifying all strategic border locations to prevent recurrences.