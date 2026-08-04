Nigeria Immigration Arrests Burkinabé Trafficking Kingpin, 11 Others

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested an alleged Burkinabé kingpin and 11 other foreign suspects linked to a transnational human trafficking and irregular migration network operating under the QNET/IGNITE group.

The operation, carried out in Lagos and Ogun states, also led to the rescue of two Liberian nationals believed to be victims of the syndicate.

The NIS said the arrests were part of its ongoing intelligence-led crackdown on irregular migration and transnational organised crime across the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NIS Public Relations Officer, DCI Akinsola Akinlabi, said the operation followed actionable intelligence on the activities of trafficking syndicates operating across Lagos and Ogun states.

According to the statement, operatives intensified surveillance and enforcement activities, leading to the arrest of Ouattra Adama, a Burkinabé national alleged to be the leader of the QNET/IGNITE syndicate.

Also arrested were 11 suspected facilitators comprising eight Liberian nationals and three Cameroonian nationals during coordinated operations in various parts of Lagos.

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The NIS said all 12 suspects, alongside the two rescued victims, have been transferred to its headquarters in Abuja for further investigation and appropriate legal action.

The Service warned members of the public against falling victim to fraudulent employment, education, business and migration schemes, urging prospective travellers and job seekers to verify all migration-related offers through appropriate government channels before making financial commitments or embarking on international travel.

The NIS said it is committed to intelligence-driven border management and disruption of criminal networks involved in irregular migration and transnational organised crime.