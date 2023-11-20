Imo Govt Compensates Families Of Slain Police Officers With N185m

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has given monetary compensation to the families of slain officers who where ambushed by yet to be identified gunmen at Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state back in September.

Uzodinma at the government house in Owerri the Imo State capital gave a total of N185m as cash compensation to the families of the slain officers.

Recall that on the 19th of September, a joint security personnel on patrol at Umuezeala Owerri area of Ehime Mbano local government area of Imo state were ambush by yet to be identified gunmen, leading to the death of eight security personnel while two patrol vans were torched.

In his address, the governor noted that this was not the first time his government is appreciating the gallantry of security personnel in the state.

He promised to continue to motivate men and women who have dedicated their lives to protect and secure the state.

He said: “Recall the ugly incident of 19th September, 2023 where members of operation search and flush were ambush in Ehime Mbano and some of them lost their lives and some were also injured injured.

“We also had cases of various security agencies at various times that led to the death of some of our officers and also some of them injured.

“I understand very clearly that the various services and agencies have their social welfare package and programs and activities that are supposed to protect these officers, console their families, but as a sign of gratitude, by the government of Imo state, it is our decision that no matter how it will look like, we need to appreciate the sacrifice these our officers are doing to protect our state.

“It is important therefore to note that the situation in Imo state is beyond what people think. Ceremonies like this becomes an opportunity to showcase what the government and people of Imo state is going through, blamed on the so called insecurities, occasioned by the activities of non state actors who are not patriotic, who have lost there sense of nationality and who does not care what happens our brothers and sisters.

“This is not the first time we are appreciating officers who lost their lives. We will continue to do that to create motivation and also as an incentive to this men and women who have decided to put their lives in front to protect our state.

“So while congratulating and commending the officers and their families, I want also to use this opportunity to appreciate the job, the works security agencies are doing in Imo State.

“Let it be on record that the government and people of Imo State will continue to give you all necessary support and encouragement to ensure that the primary purpose of government which security of lives and properties is accomplished and guaranteed by our government.’