Uzodinma Warns Civil Servants Due For Retirement To Go Or Face Sanction

The Imo State Government has announced the retirement of the Head of Service, Raymond Ucheoma, effective immediately.

The announcement, approved by Governor Hope Uzodinma, comes amid whispers of discontent over Ucheoma’s continued stay in office beyond his official retirement date.

According to a statement by Chief Cosmas Iwu, Secretary to the State Government, Governor Uzodinma has also abolished all approvals for service extensions for civil servants, affecting directors and permanent secretaries.

The release reads: “In response to the concerns of the organised Labour and the need to ensure seamless career progression for civil servants, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo State, has approved the immediate suspension of approval for extension of service for all categories of civil servants, especially those in the cadres of Directors and Permanent Secretaries.

“Consequently, all those who are due for retirements should follow the extant laws to ensure that they exit the service on the date of retirement.

“His Excellency has further directed that any civil servant who out of negligence or direct affront to the new directive, refuses to leave service when due for retirement would be made to refund monies paid to him/her within the period of overstay.”

Ucheoma’s retirement paves the way for the most senior director/permanent secretary in his office to take over.