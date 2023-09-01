Imo State To Give Automatic Employment To First Class Graduates

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has promised to offer automatic employment to graduates of any tertiary institutions in the state that bags first class honours degree or an opportunity to pursue a post graduate programme in any higher institution of their choice in the country.

Advertisement

The governor made the promise at the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education Owerri.

Uzodimma assured the gathering that he will upgrade the College to a University, assuring the audience that “henceforth all first class graduates from the tertiary institutions in the Imo State will be offered automatic employment.”

He expressed joy that it was his time as Governor of Imo State that Alvan Ikoku is celebrating her Diamond Jubilee, noting “I am not surprised because the College has made some indelible footprints on the sounds of time to get to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee.”

He expressed gratitude for being found worthy for recommendation for the award and recalled that Ndigbo have a lot of value for education because ,”they see education as an empowerment that liberates everyone from the shackles of poverty, ignorance, underdevelopment and diseases, and economic downturn.”

He added, “The Government is planning to construct standard Laboratories/Libraries in all Imo Secondary Schools to enhance teaching and learning and guarantee quality education to our children.”

Advertisement