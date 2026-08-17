Inflation Falls To 15.43% In July As Food Prices Surge

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 15.43 per cent year-on-year in July 2026, down from 15.91 per cent recorded in June, even as food inflation accelerated sharply during the period.

The latest inflation figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday showed that the decline in headline inflation was accompanied by renewed pressure on food prices, with food inflation rising to 20.31 per cent in July from 17.52 per cent in June.

The July headline inflation figure represents a 0.48 percentage-point decline from the June rate, extending the moderation in overall consumer price pressures despite the sharp increase in food inflation.

The divergent movements in headline and food inflation highlight the uneven nature of price developments in the economy, with food prices continuing to exert significant pressure on household purchasing power.

Food inflation, which accounts for a substantial portion of Nigeria’s consumer inflation basket, increased by 2.79 percentage points during the month.

The acceleration in food prices comes at a time when broader inflationary pressures have been closely monitored by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as it assesses the pace and sustainability of monetary policy easing.

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Inflationary pressures had begun accelerating again from March following fuel price increases triggered by the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, ending an 11-month period of easing price pressures.

The renewed inflationary pressure subsequently prompted the CBN to pause interest rate cuts, with the monetary authority maintaining a cautious approach amid concerns over the impact of geopolitical developments and higher energy costs on domestic prices.

The July inflation data could therefore provide fresh signals for policymakers ahead of the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), particularly as the latest figures present a mixed picture of overall inflation and food price developments.

While the decline in headline inflation suggests that broader price pressures are moderating, the sharp increase in food inflation could complicate the outlook for household welfare and the central bank’s assessment of underlying inflationary risks.

The development is also significant for Nigerian households, which continue to face elevated costs for food and other essential goods despite the gradual moderation in the headline inflation rate.

Food inflation rising to 20.31 per cent means that food prices continued to increase at a substantially faster pace than the overall consumer price index in July.

The figures suggest that the easing in headline inflation has yet to translate into a broad-based reduction in the cost of living, particularly for households whose spending is heavily concentrated on food.

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The latest data also comes amid continuing efforts by the Federal Government and monetary authorities to stabilise the economy following major policy adjustments, including fuel subsidy reforms and changes in the foreign exchange market.

The reforms have contributed to significant changes in domestic prices, while exchange-rate movements, transportation costs, energy prices and supply conditions have remained important factors influencing inflation.

The latest data also underscores the difference between the headline inflation trend and the experience of consumers, as the moderation in the headline figure may not fully reflect the pressure faced by households purchasing food and other essential commodities.

With food inflation climbing by almost three percentage points in July, sustained improvements in agricultural production, transportation infrastructure, energy supply and domestic food distribution will remain critical to achieving a more broad-based reduction in inflationary pressures.

The NBS data showed that headline inflation stood at 15.43 per cent in July, compared with 15.91 per cent in June, while food inflation rose to 20.31 per cent from 17.52 per cent over the same period.

The figures indicate that while Nigeria’s overall inflation trajectory remained on a downward path in July, food price pressures moved in the opposite direction, presenting policymakers with a more complex inflation outlook.