Insecurity In Abuja: FCTA Announces Fresh Security Measures

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it will reintroduce a seven-step security strategy to curb threats and attacks in the nation’s capital.

It said the strategy called ‘G7 Security Operations’ will be reinvigorated to enhance the provision of security in Abuja.

The announcement followed a series of terrorist attacks witnessed in the federal capital in the last one month.

A statement by Anthony Ogunlere, the Chief Press Secretary to the FCT minister on Friday, said the security operation will involve “security collaboration and partnerships with states that are contiguous to the FCT.”

The strategy arrived at during Thursday’s security meeting involving the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, and chaired by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, among other stakeholders.

The statement quoted the FCT Police Commissioner as explaining that the re-invigoration of the G7 security operations will see the commencement of security actions and procedures by members of the G7 which will involve taking the fight to the bandits and terrorists in their camps which are mostly located in states bordering the FCT.

The statement noted that the Police Commissioner called for the collaboration and cooperation of residents of the FCT whom he urged to provide actionable and timely intelligence to the security agencies while also calling them to be security conscious at all times.

He also assured residents of their safety and urged them to go about their lawful activities.

“We have deployed our men both overt and covert and we are doing everything possible in synergy with all the security agencies, with the support of our traditional rulers and religious leaders to make sure that FCT is safe,”he assured in the statement.

The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Minister, Ambassador Abu Salihu Mohammed, on his part, revealed the readiness of the heads of security agencies in the neighbouring states to participate actively in the G7 operations.

He also called on residents to be wary of fake news, especially on social media which is designed to cause panic amongst the citizenry.

Circulating such news, he said, would amount to playing into the hands of terrorists. While urging residents not to panic he called on them to verify news and other information from relevant and recognized authorities.

The meeting was also attended by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Chief of Staff to the Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, ES FCDA, Engr Shehu Hadi Ahmed, heads of the various military formations and paramilitary organisations in the FCT as well as religious and traditional leaders and Area Council Chairmen.