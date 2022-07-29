Police Commence Investigations Into Rape, Murder Of 17-Yr-Old In Ebonyi

79 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ebonyi State Police, Friday, said it had commenced investigations into alleged rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in the state.

The incident happened at Agbabor in Isu, Onitcha Local Government Area of the state, the state police public relations officer, Chris Anwanyu, confirmed to newsmen in Abakaliki.

Our correspondent gathered that prior to the confirmation by the police, the deceased’s gory picture had trended, showing her lifeless body placed on firewood, with her throat cut open.

She was returning to her home from a neighbouring village when she was invaded by unknown men, a source alleged.

Some natives claim she was violated and killed by Fulani herdsmen.

However, the state government, through the state information commissioner, Mr Uchenna Orji, debunked the insinuations.

According to him, Fulani herdsmen do not live in the affected community. He appealed for calm to avoid escalation of the matter while appropriate authorities investigate what happened.

The state police PRO however confirmed that the deceased’s pants were missing when her remains were found. He said eforts were on to arrest the culprits.