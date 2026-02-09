Insecurity: Tinubu Receives USAFRICOM Commander At State House

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday received the Commander of the United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM), Gen. Dagvin Anderson, and his delegation at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting was attended by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and the Service Chiefs.

Also present was the Charge d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, Mr Keith Heffern.

Discussions focused on strengthening Nigeria-U.S. relations, particularly in security cooperation and regional stability.

The talks also reviewed ongoing efforts to address shared security challenges across Africa.