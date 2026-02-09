Insecurity: Tinubu Receives USAFRICOM Commander At State House

Nigeria
By News Agency of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday received the Commander of the United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM), Gen. Dagvin Anderson, and his delegation at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting was attended by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and the Service Chiefs.

RELATED
Nigeria

Centre Urges Tinubu To Leverage Coal Reserves For $650bn AI Market

Opinion & Interviews

As South-East Progressively Aligns With The Tinubu Administration

Also present was the Charge d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, Mr Keith Heffern.

Discussions focused on strengthening Nigeria-U.S. relations, particularly in security cooperation and regional stability.

The talks also reviewed ongoing efforts to address shared security challenges across Africa.

Leave a comment

Advertisement