INTERVIEW: We Want Quality Education For Children Of Fulani Herders, Says 26-Year -Old Academy Leader

Abdulbaki Ahamd is seeking to change the public perception of Fulanis in Nigeria. He co-found the Jaabiire Initiative alongside his friend, Mobbo Haami Bari, advocating for the education and empowerment of the Fulɓe people.

In this interview with THE WHISTLER, the 26-year- Jigawa Fulani activist explains his mission.

Can You Introduce Yourself?

My name is Abdulbaki Ahmad, from Jigawa state. I am an author, multi-award-winning essayist and graduate of Electrical Engineering, Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

I’m a climate activist and an advocate of quality education for all. I’m also a Global Youth Ambassador (GYA) of TheirWorld, a global children’s charity committed to ending the global education crisis; a LEAP YOUth fellow of Oikos International; a Sustainability Ambassador of the United Nations University; a Chatham House’s fellow of Common Futures Conversations; a Young Professional of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC); an alumnus of UNLEASH Global Lab for the SDGs and a volunteer at Center for Renewable Energy and Action on Climate Change (CREACC-NG).

Why Are Fulani Herders Resistant To Western Education?

I think it’s important to note that not all Fulani herders are resistant to western education. However, there are cultural and economic factors that have contributed to a general reluctance among some to embrace it. For example, many Fulani herders value their traditional way of life and may see formal education as a threat to their cultural identity. Additionally, there may be challenges in accessing education due to geographic or economic barriers.

Why Are The Fulanis Not Embracing Ranches, Instead Of Nomadic Life?



As for the question about embracing ranches, it’s important to understand that nomadic life is deeply ingrained in Fulani culture and has been a way of life for generations. While ranching may be a viable alternative, it may not necessarily be seen as the best or most practical option for all Fulani herders. Additionally, there may be concerns about the cost of establishing ranches or access to resources necessary for successful ranching operations. It’s a complex issue that requires a nuanced understanding of cultural, economic, and social factors.

Either way, education plays a significant role in the evolution of any society, and the Fulani community is no exception. Providing the Fulani community with access to quality education is a key way to ensure that they have the tools and knowledge necessary to adapt and evolve with the changing times. At Jaabiire Initiative, we believe that education is the cornerstone of any sustainable development, and that’s why we are committed to providing access to quality education for all. We are confident that through education, we can empower the Fulani community to not only embrace modern practices but also preserve their culture and traditions.

Can You Briefly Tell Us About The Jaabire Initiative?

The Jaabiire Initiative is a movement that aims to promote and preserve the Fulfulde language and culture, while also advocating for the education and empowerment of the Fulɓe people. We believe that the Fulɓe are a vibrant and diverse people with a rich history and culture, and we seek to celebrate and share this with the world.

One of our key areas of focus is advocating for the education of the Fulɓe, particularly in the area of nomadic education. As a traditionally nomadic people, the Fulɓe face unique challenges when it comes to accessing education. We believe that education is a fundamental human right, and we are committed to working towards a future where every Fulɓe child has access to quality education, regardless of their location or background.

In addition to our work on education, we also strive to promote the use of the Fulfulde language and to standardize it across the different dialects. This is essential for the preservation of the language and culture, and we believe that it is a key component of empowering the Fulɓe people.

Overall, the Jaabiire Initiative is a movement that seeks to uplift and empower the Fulɓe people, while also celebrating and sharing their unique culture and history with the world.

How Do You Plan On Achieving This?



To achieve our goals, the Jaabiire Initiative has a multi-faceted approach. We are partnering with like-minded organizations, language experts, educators, and stakeholders to develop strategies that will help us promote and preserve the Fulfulde language and culture.

In terms of our advocacy for nomadic education, we are working to create awareness about the importance of providing education to nomadic communities. We are working towards collaborating with relevant stakeholders to develop solutions that are tailored to the specific needs of nomadic children. We also are advocating for policies that prioritize nomadic education.

Furthermore, we are utilizing various media platforms to raise awareness about our initiatives and engage with the wider public. We also organize events and workshops to create opportunities for individuals and communities to learn more about the Fulfulde language and culture.

Overall, our approach is collaborative and community-driven, and we believe that by working together, we can achieve our goals of promoting and preserving Fulfulde language and culture and advocating for nomadic education.

Is This Operating As An Academy?



Yes, ma’am. One of the ways we plan to achieve our goals is through the recently initiated Fulfulde Language Academy (FuLA). We took inspiration from the Academy of the Arabic Language (AAL), which was established in Cairo in 1932 to standardize the Arabic Language, and we aim to do the same for Fulfulde. Through the FuLA, we will bring together language experts, educators, and stakeholders to develop a standardized version of the Fulfulde language, which we believe is a crucial step towards its preservation and promotion. We also hope to partner with relevant stakeholders to create educational and literary resources in Fulfulde to further our advocacy for the Fulfulde language.

How Many People Are You Targeting To Train?



Our current priority is building the necessary infrastructure, networks, and resources to enable us to train individuals in the Fulfulde language regardless of geographical or social barriers. Our aim is to reach as many people and communities as possible. Moreover, we are dedicated to making high-quality education accessible to all nomadic children, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that our efforts are impactful and far-reaching.