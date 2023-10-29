Investigation Begins As Fire Destroys Goods Worth Millions In Lagos Market

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service says investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of a fire outbreak that destroyed goods worth millions at Dosunmu Market.

The fire incident, which started around 8:30 p.m on Saturday, affected three-storey buildings in the market, located in Lagos Island area of the state.

Advertisement

According to the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, the incident led to loss of various goods, including key lock/cylinders, decoration fittings, and Christmas items, adding that the exact cost of the damage is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, there were no records of injuries or fatalities during the operation that has been concluded.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service successfully brought under control a fire incident that occurred at 54 Dosunmu Street, within the bustling Lagos Market on Lagos Island.

“The fire was reported at 20:50 hours on Saturday and affected a trio of three-storey buildings. Thanks to the timely intervention of coordinated tactical firefighting, the blaze was contained to the topmost floors. While house 54, where the fire originated, suffered severe damage, neighboring houses 56 and 58 were only minimally affected.

Advertisement

“The cause of the fire is currently unknown and an investigation is underway to determine its origin,” Adeseye said in a statement on Sunday.