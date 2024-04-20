Dosunmu Market Remains Closed — Lagos Gov’t Denies Lifting Order

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Contrary to speculations that Dosunmu Market has been reopened, the Lagos State government has said that the order suspending commercial activities in the market and its environs is still in force.

The clarification was made by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Districts (CBD), Mrs. Bola Olumegbon-Lawal.

It would be recalled that commercial activities within the market and its environs were suspended after the market was gutted by fire on April 9.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service attributed the cause of the fire to the refuelling of a generator and storage of fuel in kegs at the penthouse of a three-building complex housing a printing shop with chemical contents.

At least 16 buildings were affected, out of which six self-collapsed as a result of the fire.

According to Olumegbon-Lawal, the government is actively assessing the affected area to ascertain the extent of the damage. This assessment includes determining the number of businesses and individuals impacted by the fire, as well as identifying buildings that are affected.

While urging the traders to be patient during this process, she emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring a thorough evaluation before making any decisions regarding the reopening of the market, stressing that the public would be duly notified once a decision is reached.

“The Lagos State Government remains dedicated to the safety and well-being of its citizens and businesses. The ongoing assessment of Dosunmu Market and its environs underscores this commitment. Stakeholders are encouraged to cooperate with agencies of government during this critical phase, while awaiting the decision to reopen the market,” Olumegbon-Lawal said.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who recently visited the fire incident site to assess the disaster level, ordered integrity tests of buildings in the market and adjoining areas.

He said that unapproved and failed structures within the market would be demolished.