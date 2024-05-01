LAGOS: Pregnant Woman, Others Injured As Gas Explosion Rocks Ajegunle

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nine people, including a pregnant woman on Tuesday, suffered varying degrees of burn injuries, occasioned by a gas explosion in the Ajegunle-Apapa area of Lagos State.

The victims are currently receiving treatment at the Ajeromi General Hospital and Gbagada Burnt & Trauma Centre.

At least four commercial tricycles, six lock-up shops, and a section of a residential bungalow were affected.

It was gathered that the explosion caused by gas leakage ignited a high-tension cable, leading to a fire outbreak.

However, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, with support from the Federal Fire Service, was able to bring the fire under control, preventing further devastation.

Confirming the incident, the Director of the agency, Margaret Adeseye, said the incident occurred in an area known for its gas cylinder trading activities, amplifying the impact.

Adeseye said: “However, firefighters managed to salvage nearby structures, including a critical fuel service station, mitigating potential additional losses.

“Tragically, nine individuals, including a pregnant woman and several children and adults, suffered varying degrees of burn injuries. They received immediate medical attention from the Lagos State Ambulance Service and are currently undergoing further treatment at the Ajeromi General Hospital and Gbagada Burnt & Trauma Centre.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service reaffirms its dedication to safeguarding lives and property through proactive emergency response, public education, and community engagement initiatives.”