‘It’ll Foster Innovation, Research’ –Educationist Osamaye Commends Tinubu For Removing Tertiary Institutions From IPPIS

An educationist, Dr Seun Bosede Osamaye, has commended President Bola Tinubu for removing tertiary institutions from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) saying it will foster innovation and research towards excellence.

The former aide to Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila and coordinator of the Progressive Change Agents Initiative, said the policy showcased the president’s commitment to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the educational institutions in the country.

According to Dr Osamaye, by removing these institutions from IPPIS, it is clear that the government recognised the unique nature and complexities of the educational sector.

This step will allow universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education to have greater autonomy in managing their payroll and personnel information, she told THE WHISTLER.

She added that it will, in turn, foster a more streamlined and efficient system, ultimately benefiting both the educational institutions and their personnel.

According to her, the policy aligned with the government’s vision to enhance the quality of education in Nigeria.

This, she said, will provide an opportunity for institutions to better allocate resources and develop customised payment systems that meet their specific needs.

“This a testament to your understanding of the intricacies involved in managing a sector as vital as education,” she said of the president’s decision.

“By doing so, you have shown a willingness to adapt and provide a customised system that better suits the needs of our universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

“This move will undoubtedly alleviate the administrative burdens faced by these institutions, allowing them to focus on their core mandate of imparting knowledge and contributing to national development.

“Additionally, it will ensure that the peculiarities of academic staff remuneration, such as research grants and earned allowances, are adequately captured and efficiently disbursed.”

She further said, “As a member of the academic community and a staunch advocate for quality education, I am filled with hope and optimism for the future.

“I believe that this decision will pave the way for greater innovation, research, and overall academic excellence.”

She further said, “As we prepare to commission the 200 Capacity Ultra-modern library built and donated by me tomorrow, I’m glad our advocacy has started yielding the necessary results”

Dr Osamaye also expressed gratitude to the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Maman for playing a pivotal role in this commendable decision.

“It is evident that their combined efforts are aimed at addressing the challenges faced by our educational system and promoting its growth.

She finally expressed confidence that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the country’s educational institutions will continue to flourish and contribute meaningfully to the development of the nation.