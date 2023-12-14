Mohbad: Naira Marley Demands Public Apology From Iyabo Ojo For ‘Defamatory Remarks’

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Afrobeats musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has demanded a public apology from Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, over alleged defamatory remarks she made about him following the mysterious death of Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba (Mohbad).

Naira Marley, in a letter dated December 12, 2023, and sent to Iyabo Ojo by his lawyers, accused the Nollywood actress of publishing malicious and false information about him on her Instagram handle.

In the Instagram post which was quoted in the letter, Iyabo Ojo was said to have accused Naira Marley of having a hand in Mohbad’s death.

Naira Marley alleged that the post brought him public ridicule and damage to his reputation.

He subsequently demanded a public apology published on her Instagram handle and in one national daily.

The singer threatened to take legal action to demand N500 million in compensation if Iyabo Ojo failed to publish the apology within ten days.

The letter reads in part, “We are Solicitors to Azeez Fashola (a.k.a. Naira Marley) an internationally renowned British and Nigerian Singer/Artist with over seven million followers hereinafter referred to as our client pursuant to whose instruction we write concerning the aboveheaded subject matter.

“It is necessary to preface this letter by stating that in recognition of the iconic status of our client, the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) engaged him to use his skills and platforms to put out content that will discourage millions of his followers and Nigerian youths from substance abuse.

“It is our instruction that sometime in September 2023, you maliciously and falsely published of and concerning our client on your official instagram handle ‘iyaboojofespris’ the following words: and destroying their lives and leaving them without a kobo to get help…….you go still explain taya bcos evidence dey, that your interview you go still re do am again…….make we get justice for Mohbad first”.

“It is unarguably clear that the above quoted words are in their ordinary and natural meanings meant or were understood to mean by ordinary right thinking members of the public that have read the post that our Client is a drug addict and that he laced the food and drinks which our Client gave to the boys staying with him with drugs with the resultant effect of occasioning monumental destruction of their lives.

“Your publication of the above words on the internet which is readily accessible to users of the system constituted a very serious libel and has caused our client colossal damage to his reputation.

“It is incontestably clear that the above-quoted publication which has been read by countless internet users globally is defamatory of our Client and has brought him to public ridicule and contempt with the resultant damage to our Client’s reputation.

“It is our further instruction that since the publication our Client has been inundated with calls from his followers, colleagues, friends and fans all over the world who had read the post expressing their disgust and dismay at the defamatory and libellous publication you had maliciously and falsely posted on your official instagram handle “iyaboojofespris” of and concerning our Client.”