BREAKING: Wike’s Ally Adangor Resigns As Attorney General Of Rivers State

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Zacchaeus Adangor has resigned.

He’s an ally of FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, who has been struggling with the Governor, Simi Fubara, for political control of the state.

Advertisement

Fubara was appointed as an Accountant General by Wike during his administration that ran from 2015 to 2023 before securing the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), following his anointment by his predecessor.

Adangor was allegedly nominated for the position by the FCT minister.

Following the ensuing political fight between the pair, all allies of the minister including state lawmakers have taken position against the governor leading to mass defections and resignations of political appointees.

In a letter addressed to the governor on Thursday, Adangor said his resignation was “based purely on personal reasons”.