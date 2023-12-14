BREAKING: Wike’s Ally Adangor Resigns As Attorney General Of Rivers State
The Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Zacchaeus Adangor has resigned.
He’s an ally of FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, who has been struggling with the Governor, Simi Fubara, for political control of the state.
Fubara was appointed as an Accountant General by Wike during his administration that ran from 2015 to 2023 before securing the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), following his anointment by his predecessor.
Adangor was allegedly nominated for the position by the FCT minister.
Following the ensuing political fight between the pair, all allies of the minister including state lawmakers have taken position against the governor leading to mass defections and resignations of political appointees.
In a letter addressed to the governor on Thursday, Adangor said his resignation was “based purely on personal reasons”.