JAMB Extends Direct Entry Registration By Two Weeks

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that it will be extending the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) registration by two weeks.

JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor (PCA), Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Saturday, stated that the extension was to enable all candidates desirous of DE registration to do so.

“The Board commenced the 2024 Direct Entry on Wednesday, 28th February, 2024, and was to have concluded it on Thursday, 28th March, 2024, but on subsequent consideration, has now extended the exercise by two weeks from Wednesday, 28th March, 2024, consequently bringing the registration to a close on Thursday, 11th April, 2024,” the statement noted.

It added, “This extension became necessary following the challenges faced by candidates in going through some of the security screening measures put in place to arrest the rampant and embarrassing cases of fake A’level certificates being paraded by some DE candidates.”

The Board apologised for the inconveniences prospective DE candidates have encountered in the course of the registration and pledged moving forward, the process would be made more user-friendly.

“However, in doing this, the Board will not compromise on its avowed determination to ensure that candidates, whose certificates were dubiously acquired are prevented from benefiting from such certificates.

“It is also to be noted that candidates, whose certificate-issuing institution are among those on the list of institutions that have not verified their certificates despite repeated requests, would not be allowed to register without doing the needful.

“The Board would be holding a press conference in due course to properly brief the media,” the statement added.