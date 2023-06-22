Japa: Obi Backs Emigration Of Nigerians Seeking Greener Pastures Abroad

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 Presidential election, Peter Obi, has thrown his weight behind the mass migration of Nigerians to foreign countries.

Obi in a series of posts made on his verified Twitter on account on Thursday said Nigeria’s brain drain will eventually result to gains for the country.

He maintained that the recent surge of Nigerian professionals leaving the country for greener pastures is good and healthy for our country as the knowledge and resources from them will be critical in the building of a new Nigeria.

He noted that India’s mastery in the tech space can be attributed to its ability to harness the knowledge and resources of Indians in the diaspora for their national growth.

“I read and agree with Bill Gates’s recent comment on the “japa” syndrome, where, according to reports, he stated that the recent surge of Nigerian professionals leaving the country for greener pastures is good and healthy for our country. I have always preached and maintained this same position on the ‘japa wave’.

“I maintained that our brain drain today will be our brain gain tomorrow. Nigerians leaving the country may look like a loss today, but when we start doing the right things and taking the governance of our nation more seriously, the knowledge and resources from them will be critical in the building of the New Nigeria, as it happened in China, India, Ireland and other developing countries.

Obi stressed that “Nigeria will grow and develop on all fronts when she prioritises investment in education, health, and support for small businesses, guarantees respect for the rule of law, security of lives and properties, and unity of the nation.”

“Then our diasporan Nigerians around the world will return home with their global training, skills and resources, to immeasurably contribute to building a New and better Nigeria,” he added.