‘He’s Fulani ‘- Reaction As American Rapper Travis Scott Shoots Music Video In Kano

Reactions have trailed reports that an American rapper, Travis Scott, was spotted at a village in Kano State, northern Nigeria shooting a music video.

A video shared by the rapper’s verified fan page on Twitter on Thursday @RodeoTheAlbum, showed Scott shooting a music video at different locations from Unguwan Dawa, to Gwale local government area.

This comes a few days after Rema linked up with Travis Scott at an event.

However, Scott alongside another American rapper, Sheck Wes landed in Nigeria a few days ago, after linking up with Nigerian rapper, Rema before moving to Kano.

the music video is rumoured to be for Travis Scott and Rema’s unreleased song pic.twitter.com/sx7Mb5vgOG — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) June 21, 2023

The video clip of the rapper shooting a music video in Kano has since stirred reactions from Nigerians, as many wondered why he travelled to the ancient city of Kano.

Below are some of the reactions gathered:

A Twitter user @ikhanvbode wrote, “His ancestry might be Fulani from his looks😂”

@Jayjay55124400 while commenting said, “Now the world will think this is how the whole Nigeria is, a very poor country.

“I’m not even saying that Kano doesn’t have a beautiful place, y’all don’t get my point? What they’re portraying in that site of location is a poor place, and that’s what the world will see. don’t u get 🤦.” (SIC)

Also, @Millz_umar wrote, “the Upon all the locations in Kano…Is village he want to go?”

A concerned fan @JAYD2ND wrote, “He been no one cast am. Una don go cast am. God forbid bokeh haram or Fulani herdsmen see this tweet .”

“So True, a picture/selfie took at Bristol Palace, A big Resort he lodged in Kano State,” @abrahamowiejohn said.