JUST IN: Anambra: Army Raids IPOB Hideouts, Recovers Arms, Other Dangerous Weapons 

Operatives of the Nigerian Army (NA), 82 Division raided border towns between Anambra and Imo States to dislodge suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s militia group, Eastern Security Network (ESN) from their hideouts.

A statement issued on Monday 28th March by the Army public relations officer, Onyema Nwachukwu, said the army was in a clearance operation at Orsumogha in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State where the group launches its attacks on security posts and residents of the area.

The statement said,

“Troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army (NA) conducting clearance operations along Anambra/Imo States border communities today dislodged a criminal hideout used by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate; Eastern Security Network ( ESN) in Orsumoghu, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. The notorious groups have serially launched attacks on defenceless civilians and security targets from the hideout.

“During the clearance operations along the border communities, troops were met with stiff resistance from the dissident elements, as they closed in on their enclave. They were overwhelmed by troops’ superior firepower, forcing them to abandon their hideout. After over- running their camp, the gallant troops carried out further exploitation and recovered a cache of arms, comprising 22 Pump Action rifles, 19 Dane guns and 6 machetes. Other items recovered include assorted mobile phones, simcards, monitor and a laptop. One operational Hilux vehicle and various voodoo items and charms were also recovered.”

However, Onyema said on further investigations, one Innocent Obieke aka Double lion who is the head of a local vigilant group in the area was involved in the activities of IPOB/ESN and the troop is on his trail and that of his members.

“ It was revealed that the hideout served as the operational base of one Innocent Obieke (aka Double Lion), who is said to be the head of the vigilante group in the area, but surreptitiously coordinates the criminal activities of IPOB/ESN in the area. The suspect is currently on the run, while troops have intensified operations to close in on him and his cohort,” the statement said.