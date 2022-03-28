Nigeria Vs Ghana: To Mobilize Support For Super Eagles, FG Directs Closure Of Public Offices By 1pm

Nigeria
By Ating Enwongo

As part of measures to mobilize support for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, the federal government has directed all public offices to be closed by 1pm

The Office of the Head of Service gave this directive in a circular to all Permanent Secretaries on Monday.

The circular reads, “As you are aware, the Super Eagles of Nigeria wil be meeting the Black Stars of Ghana in continuation of the 2022 FIFA Word-Cup Qualifier, Playoff. 

“There is a need to mobilise support for the Nigerian Team Consequently, I am directed to inform you that all offices wil be closed at 1:00pm on Tuesday, 29 March, 2022. 

“Permanent Secretaries are requested to give this circular wide publicity to achieve the desired result.”

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will on Tuesday meet with  Ghana’s Black Stars for the  FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff duel .

The Super Eagles  players  have said they are determined to put up a performance that will earn Nigeria a seventh appearance at the World Cup.

Both countries were last involved in a FIFA World Cup qualifier game in 2001, when they finished 0-0 in Accra.

Meanwhile the federal government has bought 20,000 tickets for Nigerians to watch the match.

