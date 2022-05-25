JUST IN: Confusion As APC Again Adjusts Time Table For Primaries

Aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress , APC, have been thrown into more confusion as the party on Tuesday again adjusted its time table for the conduct of its Governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate, and House of Representatives Primary Elections.

This will be the sixth time the ruling party will be adjusting its time table, creating confusion and anxiety about the party’s preparedness for the 2023 elections.

While releasing the revised time table approved by the National Working Committee on Tuesday, the spokesman of the APC, Felix Morka announced that the primary election for the 340 senatorial aspirants will now hold on Saturday, May 28 instead of Friday, May 27 as earlier announced on Monday.

Similarly, he said the primary elections for the House of Representatives aspirants, earlier scheduled for Saturday, May 28 has been shifted back to Friday, May 27.

The date for primaries of the 145 governorship and State House of Assembly aspirants remains the same, that is Thursday, May 26.

Morka however apologised for the last-minute adjustment, restating that “the special convention for the Presidential Primary will be held as scheduled on Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022.”

An aspirant who did reveal his name told THE WHISTLER on phone that the development was “disgusting” adding he was disappointed with the management of the party, warning that, “2023 election won’t be a joke, if the party does not prepare properly, then it will be swept off power.

“Some of us have been in Abuja for two weeks now after screening and these people keep adjusting the time table as if we are staying free in the hotel.”