JUST IN: Court Bars NYSC From Speaking On Enugu Gov-Elect’s Certificate Saga

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has issued an order of interim injunction restraining the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC and its Director, Corps Certification, Ibrahim A. Muhammad, from making further statements regarding the genuineness of the NYSC certificate in possession of the Enugu Governor-elect, Barrister Mbah Peter Ndubuisi.

The court said the NYSC must stop disclaiming Ndubuisi’s certificate pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice brought before the court.

Recall that after the electoral victory of Mbah of the People’s Democratic Party, the NYSC had while responding to a request by some political actors, stated that “We are pleased to inform you that the Certificate of National Service belonging to Mbah Peter Ndubuisi with Certificate Number: A808297 forwarded for verification was not issued by the NYSC.”

But Mbah dismissed the disclaimer, insisting he never forged his NYSC discharge certificate.

The Governorship Elections Tribunal is already inaugurated to start presiding over the petitions challenging his election.

But Mbah, through his lawyer, Emeka Ozoani SAN, approached the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja with an exparte motion against the NYSC.

He sought two prayers, including that NYSC should be restrained in the interim from issuing or continuing to issue the disclaimer on the governor-elect’s discharge certificate.

The second prayer sought an order of interim injunction restraining NYSC, “tribunal or any other person, natural or legal, in receipt or knowledge of the aforesaid disclaimer issued to published by NYSC” from according “any probative evidential value on it pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

At hearing before Justice Inyang Ekwo, Ozoani urged the court to grant all his prayers in the interest of justice.

But Justice Ekwo only granted prayer 1.

On prayer 2 which wants the NYSC disclaimer not to be used as an evidence, the judge held he could not immediately grant it especially with the mention of “tribunal” in it.

He rather adjourned to May 29 for hearing of the case.