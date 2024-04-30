Police Vow To Arrest Murderers Of Enugu Mourners

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The police in Enugu have vowed to hunt down the assailants suspected to be herders that killed at least four persons at Ugwuijero village, Nimbo, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State in the early morning of April 28, 2024.

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Kanayo Uzuegbu, who gave the assurance when he accompanied Gov Peter Mbah to the scene of the incident, described the act as “senseless and unwarranted”.

He therefore ordered the deployment of a police tactical and intelligence team to bring the perpetrators to book.

He assured that the operations, which are directly under his command and control, would use everything at the disposal of the police to bring the perpetrators to book.

He commiserated with the immediate families of the victims, citizens of the Ugwuijero, and the entire Nimbo community over the unfortunate incident, noting that the command would never allow incidents “of this nature to persist anywhere in the state”.

The CP urged people of the community and the entire citizenry to “remain supportive, especially as the police deploy community-policing-enabled kinetic and non-kinetic means to frontally tackle this manner of inconceivable violent crimes”.

Meanwhile, members of the community and the public with useful information or intelligence that will assist the police in the ongoing operations have been called upon to provide the same through 08098880172 or 08086671202.

Gov Mbah during the visit assured the natives of adequate security to forestall recurrence.

Our correspondent reports that the victims, with some injured, had gathered to mourn the dead when they were attacked.

Some of those killed were identified as Okeh Simon Ugwu Oruku, Okeh Chukwuebuka, Julius Ogbonna Odiegwu and Gabriel Ugwor Ezea.

Recall that in 2016, herders invaded Nimbo community, and killed many and burnt houses.