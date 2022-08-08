JUST IN: More Students Pass As WAEC Releases May/June 2022 Examination Results

95 SHARES Share Tweet

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the May/June 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

A total of 1,607,985 candidates registered for the exam in Nigeria.

Of those candidates, 76.36% obtained Credits and above in English Language and Mathematics while 88.04% made Credits and above in a minimum of five subjects with or without English Language and Mathematics.

The candidates were examined in 76 subjects, comprising 197 papers with about 30,000 teachers participating as supervisors.

In 2021, 1,573,849 wrote the exam and about 81.7% made credits and above in a minimum of 5 subjects, including English and Mathematics.

Details later…