JUST IN: More Students Pass As WAEC Releases May/June 2022 Examination Results

Education
By Busayo Agbola
WAEC

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the May/June 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

A total of 1,607,985 candidates registered for the exam in Nigeria.

Of those candidates, 76.36% obtained Credits and above in English Language and Mathematics while 88.04% made Credits and above in a minimum of five subjects with or without English Language and Mathematics.

RELATED
Education

WAEC Exams Begin May 16 As 1.6 Million Students Register

Education

Exam Malpractice: WAEC Releases Withheld Results Of Exonerated Candidates

The candidates were examined in 76 subjects, comprising 197 papers with about 30,000 teachers participating as supervisors.

In 2021, 1,573,849 wrote the exam and about 81.7% made credits and above in a minimum of 5 subjects, including English and Mathematics.

Details later…

You might also like

WAEC Exams Begin May 16 As 1.6 Million Students Register

Exam Malpractice: WAEC Releases Withheld Results Of Exonerated Candidates

JUST IN: WAEC Announces Date For 2021 Exams

2020 WASSCE: Students Hopeful As WAEC Probes Cases Of Malpractice

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.