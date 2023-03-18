JUST IN: NDLEA Arrests 4 Party Agents Over Vote-Buying In Ogun

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested four party agents attempting to buy votes at Ibara Housing Estate, Ogun State.

The NDLEA said the agents were intercepted during a stop-and-search exercise around the area.

They were arrested with credit cards, each containing N10,000 which will be activated with a code.

The agency disclosed that the suspects will be handed over to the police after proper documentation.

Similarly, operatives of Agbado Police Station had arrested a political party agent with about 300 ATM cards at the Agbado-Oke Aro area of Ogun.

The agent also had with him, tags for different polling unit party agents.

In another development, the Kano State Police Command also arrested a fake National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer in the state.