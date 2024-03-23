Don’t Reveal Travel Plans Of Relatives Abroad To Avoid Being Hijacked – NDLEA Warns Nigerians

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has revealed a new trend of criminals impersonating its officers to inform unsuspecting citizens of the arrest of their relatives in any of the nation’s International airports.

The agency revealed their mode of operation to include calling prospective victims to inform them that their loved ones were arrested with illicit drugs upon arrival in the country.

“After throwing the family members into panic, the scammers then make a demand of millions of naira to facilitate the release of such persons from NDLEA custody

The development followed a recent case of a Nigerian man based in the United States pretending as an NDLEA officer, and was heard in a viral audio negotiating the payment of N5m with a female relative.

“We have thwarted a number of such bids in the past when the family members called the Agency’s official contacts for help or clarification,” the NDLEA revealed in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi on Saturday.

The agency revealed that the impersonator was negotiating the release of a US-based Nigerian man purportedly arrested at the Lagos airport on Friday, March 22, upon his arrival with a ‘contraband’.

However, the NDLEA said, ”Just like in previous instances, our investigation has also shown that the current incident is the work of scammers.

“No NDLEA officer is involved in the audio conversation and the person whose photo is attached to the audio recording being circulated is not in our custody at MMIA or any of our Commands either as at yesterday or any other day.

“The family members involved in this case are advised not to part with their hard-earned money to scammers.

“Nigerians with loved ones abroad are also urged to keep discussions on travel plans of their relatives to themselves to avoid the hijack of such by criminal elements for devious schemes.

“For those who may have a similar challenge, please feel free to seek help or clarification through any of these contact lines:+2347064670026 and +2348033326327.”