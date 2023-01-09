JUST IN: Osun College Rector Escapes Assassination As Gunmen Ambush Him While Returning From Office

Gunmen on Monday ambushed the Rector of Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke, Dr. Samson Adegoke, while he was returning from the institution with some of his personal aides, THE WHISTLER has learnt.

It was gathered that the assassins attacked the official vehicle of the rector at Eti-Osa junction along Esa-Oke/Ilesa road around 3:45 PM.

It was learnt that the Rector was on his way to Ilesha when the attack occurred.

A top security official told this medium that, “the gunmen took a Toyota Camry with tinted window and attempted to overtake the Rector’s car which was impossible because they(Rector and his driver) noticed something sinister about the pattern of driving of the car.

“Another luck that made the assassins’ car not to overtake that of the Rector was that there was an incoming tipper ahead of him, so they couldn’t run into it. They rolled down the window and started to shoot the car nonstop.

“Their target(Rector) did not stop the car until they escaped their grip on the road today.”

Dr. Adegoke, reacting to the attack, confirmed that the gunmen wanted to kill him but he manage to escape after which he reported to the police at Ijebu Jesa station.

The Public Relations Officer, Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the assassination attempt on the Rector.

She said, “the matter was reported to our men and we are taking necessary steps.”