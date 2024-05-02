Osun ‘Fake Doctor’ With Only SSCE Arrested After Death Of Pregnant Woman, Unborn Child

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Charges N5,000 To Train Quack Doctors

A 32-year-old alleged fake doctor, Saheed Toyin Oladiti, with only Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) as his qualification, has been arrested after allegedly causing the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Osun State.

THE WHISTLER learnt that Oladiti has been practicing in Ororuwo Community in Boripe Local Government area of Osun State where he was operating his personal clinic known as Oloruntoyin Clinic.

Oladiti was said to have been practicing for about six years in the area and was popular for his cheap health care services.

However, he was arrested after the death of a pregnant woman who subscribed for antenatal care in his clinic.

Confirming the arrest, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, Kehinde Adeleke, said its men have apprehended Oladiti who resides at number 2, Lakewu area, Ororuwo, for parading himself as a medical doctor.

“He allegedly attended to a pregnant woman during childbirth which led to her death.

“The suspect whose highest qualification is Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) has been operating an unlicensed clinic for the past six years and two months. He also has people who are undergoing training in his clinic as staff.

“While making his confessional statement, the suspect, Oladiti Toyin said on the 15th of April, 2024, a pregnant woman with 9 months and 3 weeks pregnancy visited his hospital popularly known as Oloruntoyin Clinic.”

Adeleke revealed that “the pregnant woman could not continue her antenatal care at her previous hospital because she had misunderstanding with her husband. The self–acclaimed doctor said he checked her blood pressure which was low and gave her some drugs. He thereafter asked her to come back whenever she fell into labour.

“On Thursday, 18th April 2024, the woman began to experience labour symptoms and was in the hospital where she was delivered of a baby. The victim developed some complications shortly after and was later rushed to a nearby licensed hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Further discreet investigation revealed that the suspect also engaged in the training of people to become quack doctor like him with the sum of Five Thousand Naira only (N5,000).”

Adeleke added that the offence contravenes Section. 343 (1e) of the Criminal Code Act which provides that any person who in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life or likely cause harm to any other person gives medical or surgical treatment to any person whom he has undertaken to treat is guilty of a misdemeanor and is liable.

She noted that the suspect will be charged to court and admonished members of the public to be wary in patronizing unlicensed medical outlets.