JUST IN: Tinubu Postpones S/Africa, Angola Trips Over Kwara Church Attack

…Orders Deployment Of Soldiers, Policemen To State

President Bola Tinubu has postponed his scheduled trip to Johannesburg, South Africa, and Luanda, Angola, following Tuesday’s attack on a church in Kwara State.

At least three worshippers were reportedly killed when armed men stormed the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Oke Isegun, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara state during a church programme.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu postponed his trip pending further security briefings on the church attack and kidnapping of schoolgirls in Kebbi State.

Quoting him, “In response to the request by the governor of Kwara State, President Tinubu has ordered the deployment of more security men to Eruku and the entire Ekiti Local Government Area of the state, and directed the police to go after the bandits who attacked worshippers.

“President Tinubu was scheduled to leave Abuja today to attend the 20th G20 Summit of leaders in South Africa and thereafter proceed to Luanda to attend the 7th AU-EU Summit.

“Disturbed by the security breaches in Kebbi State and Monday’s attack by bandits against worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, President Tinubu decided to suspend his departure.

“He now awaits reports from Vice President Kashim Shettima, who paid a sympathy visit to Kebbi on his behalf, as well as reports from the police and the Department of State Services regarding the attack in Kwara.

“President Tinubu reiterates his directive to the security agencies to do everything possible to rescue the 24 schoolgirls, abducted by the bandits and bring the girls back home, safe.”

On Tuesday, the State House quoted President Tinubu as saying the attacks as well as the killing of soldiers, including a senior military officer in Borno State, had left him depressed.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am depressed with the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes.

“I am also depressed that heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls. I have directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the girls back to Kebbi State.

“Our security forces cannot succeed in protecting us if the people don’t cooperate and share information that will help them keep our communities safe. I urge community leaders and our compatriots across the country, especially those in the theatres of operations, to share useful information. Your cooperation is crucial in our fight against these security challenges,” Tinubu said.