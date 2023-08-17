JUST IN: Tobi Amusan Cleared From Doping Rule Violation, To Feature At Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan who is the champion of World Women’s 100m hurdles has been cleared from investigation over alleged violation of doping Rule.

The champion can now compete at the 2023 World Athletics Championships which is scheduled to commence Saturday in Budapest, Hungary.

The 26-year-old Nigerian was charged for violating anti-doping rules after she missed three out-of-competition tests within 12 months.

But Amusan contested the charges.

Athletics Integrity Unit exonerated Amosun on Thursday in a statment posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The AIU said, “A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline.”